Oh, my soul, oh son / Body of Vlora Crime Chief arrives at Fier Police Directorate as family and colleagues pay tearful tribute

Today, the body of Ermal Lulaj, head of the Vlora Crimes Division, arrived at the premises of the Fier Local Police Directorate, one day after the tragic accident that claimed his life on the Fier–Vlora highway.

The officer lost his life last night after the Toyota he was traveling in collided with a moving excavator near Novosela.

Të lidhura None found

Today, tributes in his honor will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with family members, relatives and colleagues expected to attend.

The Director General of the State Police, Skënder Hita, is also present at the Fier Police Directorate, where he has joined the tributes.

Ermal Lulaj had a long career in the State Police, where he held several leadership positions in different counties. He had previously also served as head of the Anti-Drug Division.

He leaves behind three children and great sorrow among his family, friends and colleagues. After the tributes, the deceased officer will be escorted to his final resting place at the city cemetery.