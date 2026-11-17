Krasniqi seeks explanations after Kosovo was absent from a map of a European mechanism

Skender Krasniqi, president of the KosovaPress News Agency, has requested an explanation for Kosovo’s omission from a map presented at the 20th South East Europe Media Forum (SEEMF), which is taking place in Skopje.

He addressed his question to Michelle Roverelli, director of member relations and communications at the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), during her presentation.

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Roverelli replied that she had seen Kosovo included in other mechanisms, but, according to the information available, did not provide further explanation for its absence from the specific map.

The international forum brings together media representatives, international organizations and European institutions to discuss the future of journalism, security and the role of communication in Europe.

The official agenda listed Roverelli, who works for the EBU, headquartered in Geneva, as giving the keynote presentation from 11:00 to 11:20.

Krasniqi was also part of the program as one of the participants in a public interview with North Macedonia’s president, Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova.

This year’s forum is being held under the motto “Closer to the region, stronger in Europe: The role of communication and media in strengthening Europe’s image, resilience and security.”

Conference topics include the future of public media, how to communicate the European idea in the digital and artificial intelligence era, investigative journalism and security during wartime.

The event is being held in Skopje on November 17, while the forum’s workshops are scheduled for November 18 and 19, 2026.