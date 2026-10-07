Senior public prosecutor in Bitola faces criminal complaint as electronic devices are seized during searches

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said that a senior public prosecutor in Bitola had been detained and that a criminal complaint had been filed against him on suspicion of the criminal offense of “accepting a reward for unlawful influence.”

Të lidhura None found

According to the ministry’s statement, on 07.10.2026, the Department for the Suppression of Organized and Serious Crime at the Ministry of Internal Affairs referred the case against P.V., a 61-year-old from Prilep, to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Criminal Investigations. He is suspected of committing the offense defined in Article 359, paragraph 3, in conjunction with paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code.

In his role as a senior public prosecutor at the Higher Public Prosecutor’s Office in Bitola, P.V. is suspected of repeatedly interfering in the decisions of other public prosecutors, with the aim of securing lighter sentences for offenders.

After his detention, authorities searched P.V.’s home in Prilep and the office he uses to secure further evidence and identify items relevant to the investigation. During the searches, they seized six mobile phones, a USB drive and a personal computer, the Ministry of Internal Affairs said./Telegrafi/