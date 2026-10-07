Klekovski: BCG vaccine batches were used until June, with no documented side effects

Health Minister Sasho Klekovski announced that the BCG vaccine batches under discussion were batch no. 6831, manufactured on 22 December 2022, and batch no. 807-1, dated 11 December 2023, the Ministry of Health said.

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According to him, both batches were completely used by June this year.

Klekovski stressed that no documented side effects related to the use of these batches have been recorded in the country. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and the responsible institutions are conducting further analyses, the results of which will be made public at the appropriate time.

The ministry will ensure the uninterrupted continuation of BCG vaccination, in cooperation with UNICEF. Parents have been urged to follow the regular vaccination schedule for their children in accordance with the Immunization Calendar, as vaccination remains the safest protection for their health, Klekovski said./Telegrafi/