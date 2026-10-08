SEC announces application deadline for sick and infirm persons in Bërvenica

SEC announces application deadline for sick and infirm persons in Bërvenica

The State Election Commission reminds citizens that, ahead of the early elections for mayor of the Municipality of Bërvenica, sick and infirm persons who cannot vote at their respective polling stations must apply to the Municipal Election Commission in Bërvenica within the deadline.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the SEC, the application must be accompanied by a notification addressed to the Municipal Election Commission, appropriate medical documentation for the illness, either in the original or as a copy, or a valid decision granting the right to receive care from another person. The documents may be submitted in person, through an authorized person or electronically.

The SEC clarifies that a certificate issued by a family doctor will not be accepted unless it is accompanied by the relevant medical documentation from a specialist doctor. The application deadline is October 10, 2026, at midnight.

Voting for sick and infirm persons will take place on October 17, 2026.


Shtuar 8.10.2026 23:09

Tags: , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda