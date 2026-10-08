SEC announces application deadline for sick and infirm persons in Bërvenica

The State Election Commission reminds citizens that, ahead of the early elections for mayor of the Municipality of Bërvenica, sick and infirm persons who cannot vote at their respective polling stations must apply to the Municipal Election Commission in Bërvenica within the deadline.

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According to the SEC, the application must be accompanied by a notification addressed to the Municipal Election Commission, appropriate medical documentation for the illness, either in the original or as a copy, or a valid decision granting the right to receive care from another person. The documents may be submitted in person, through an authorized person or electronically.

The SEC clarifies that a certificate issued by a family doctor will not be accepted unless it is accompanied by the relevant medical documentation from a specialist doctor. The application deadline is October 10, 2026, at midnight.

Voting for sick and infirm persons will take place on October 17, 2026.