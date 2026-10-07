Seasonal flu vaccination expected to begin by the end of October

Health Minister Sasho Klekovski announced that, following efforts undertaken in cooperation with several countries and direct contacts with a European manufacturer, 56,000 of the 80,000 planned seasonal flu vaccines will be secured during this month and in November.

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According to him, 30,000 doses are expected to arrive within the next 10 days, while a further 26,000 are expected around November 15. Klekovski said that the quantities needed for October and November would be available in the country.

The minister recalled that over the past three seasons, vaccination had usually begun between October 16 and 25. With the 56,000 vaccines secured, he said, the process could begin within this period or, at the latest, by the end of October.

Meanwhile, the authorities are working to resolve difficulties related to vaccination registration, while the relevant module in the “My Appointment” system is expected to be activated in the coming days, in cooperation with its maintainer.

Speaking about the delays, Klekovski explained that this year the WHO’s notification on the types of flu to be included in the vaccine was issued late. All three types of seasonal flu are new, so manufacturers in Europe and elsewhere began the production process later.

He added that in Macedonia, calls for bids are usually issued from June to August, after notification of the flu types, but this year no manufacturer or distributor responded to the procedure. As a result, the call was unsuccessful, a situation that, according to him, has also occurred in several countries in the region.

These statements come after a report by the State Audit Office, which said that maintenance of the “My Appointment” system had still not been secured. Klekovski explained that activating the module would enable registrations to begin, while preparations are continuing for seasonal flu vaccination to start around October 25.

The minister also said that work was under way to secure the remaining quantities, up to the planned 80,000 free vaccines for risk groups. He hopes these doses will be secured from November to early December, a period still considered optimal for vaccination./Telegrafi/