ASH: Brussels is keeping the path open for North Macedonia, but the government is dragging out the process

The visit by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the enlargement process is creating real momentum, which North Macedonia must seize without delay. However, ASH says that, even after five days, the government has still not presented a concrete plan to unblock the country’s path toward European integration.

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In a statement published on September 30, ASH called for a public plan with clear deadlines for fulfilling European obligations, including constitutional amendments and judicial reforms. The party also called for a meeting with the parliamentary parties to be held after von der Leyen’s visit, with the aim of reaching the necessary consensus.

According to the party, none of these demands has been met so far.

Five days after the visit, no bilateral meeting with Bulgaria has yet been held. Although a request for a meeting has been sent and the possibility of holding it in Sofia has been mentioned, ASH believes that the country needs tangible results and a genuine political process, not merely announcements about possible meetings.

According to ASH, von der Leyen made it clear that a key step must be taken for the negotiations to advance. She also praised the results achieved through the Growth Plan and announced new investments from the European Union.

“Europe is sending clear signals that the door remains open. The question is how long the government will continue to waste time,” ASH said.

ASH is calling for a political initiative, serious dialogue with Bulgaria, the organization of a meeting with the parliamentary forces, and the setting of concrete deadlines for fulfilling European obligations. The party stresses that responsibility for launching this process lies with the government./Telegrafi/