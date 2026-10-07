OVL-UÇK opposes international partners’ response: Do not obstruct parliamentary initiatives

OVL-UÇK opposes international partners’ response: Do not obstruct parliamentary initiatives

The Organization of War Veterans of the Kosovo Liberation Army has responded to claims by international partners that amendments related to the Specialist Chambers may conflict with Kosovo’s international obligations.

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OVL-UÇK called these claims “unfounded and unacceptable.” According to the organization, international obligations cannot place Kosovo’s institutions outside the constitutional order, democratic oversight, and accountability.

The statement says that the Chambers were established to address certain allegations arising from Dick Marty’s report, but that their mandate and activities, according to OVL-UÇK, have moved away from that objective. The organization believes that selective justice has turned into a prolonged indictment of the Kosovo Liberation Army’s war for freedom and its members.

OVL-UÇK stresses that Kosovo’s institutions have a duty to protect the sovereignty of the state, equality before the law, and the dignity of those who, as it puts it, won Kosovo’s freedom.

The organization calls on international partners to confront what it describes as a deviation from the mandate of the Specialist Chambers, rather than opposing initiatives by the Assembly.

“Our partners should confront this deviation instead of obstructing lawful parliamentary action aimed at correcting it,” the response said.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 15:42

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