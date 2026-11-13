Seasonal flu cases rise in Macedonia

The Institute of Public Health recorded 116 cases of seasonal flu in one week, almost twice the 61 cases reported the previous week.

Tetovo has the highest number of cases, with 48, followed by Kumanovo with 26 and Skopje with 13.

Të lidhura None found

People aged 15 to 64 are the most affected. Some residents, particularly those in at-risk groups, have been vaccinated, while others are still considering vaccination as a preventive measure.

According to official figures, a total of 11,629 people in at-risk groups have been vaccinated so far. Doctors are urging people to take precautions and not ignore symptoms.