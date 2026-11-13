KPK approves report on implementation of 2025 strategic plan, Krasniqi presents achievements and challenges

The Kosovo Prosecutorial Council (KPK) voted at its meeting to approve the 2025 Report on the Implementation of the Prosecutorial System’s Strategic Plan and Action Plan. Milot Krasniqi presented the document to Council members, outlining the results, challenges, conclusions and recommendations arising from its implementation.

Krasniqi described the 2025–2027 Strategic Plan as one of the prosecutorial system’s most important documents. He explained that the three-year plan rests on three pillars: strengthening the rule of law, increasing the effectiveness of the fight against crime, and improving transparency and access to justice.

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To monitor implementation of the strategic plan and action plan, KPK had established a working group in good time. According to Krasniqi, changes in the Council’s membership and a period during which the group was not functioning caused significant reporting delays. Nevertheless, the working group prepared the 107-page report, which sets out the results and challenges, along with conclusions and recommendations for the next steps.

Among the achievements in 2025, Krasniqi highlighted improvements to the legal and institutional framework through the adoption of a considerable number of bylaws and regulations. These concern joint investigative teams, the organization of the Council’s administration, the transfer and promotion of prosecutors, the election of prosecutor members of the Council, and the indicative standard governing workloads.

He also cited increased transparency. Council meetings are broadcast live, while the website became operational on October 6, 2025. Decisions, statistics, reports and activities of the Council, prosecution offices and other parts of the prosecutorial system have also been published.

In the areas of oversight, performance and accountability, a total of seven reports were drafted in 2025 assessing seven different groups of prosecutors. The report also contains data on the handling of disciplinary matters, including cases brought before the Council and the final outcomes of its decisions.

Regarding the fight against war crimes, Krasniqi said a strategy for these crimes had been prepared and approved. He described it as an initial step toward consolidating the institutional approach to investigating and prosecuting such serious offenses.

Investments in technology and infrastructure included the distribution of computer equipment and reporting on 11 infrastructure projects during 2025. Krasniqi said new reports had also been developed within SMIL and measures had been taken to improve the system’s security.

Among the challenges, he highlighted the independence of the prosecutorial system and its protection from undue influence. This issue had not been addressed in 2025, but, according to Krasniqi, the Office of the Chief State Prosecutor recently implemented a measure in this area. It is therefore expected to be recorded as an achievement in the next report, rather than the report for 2025.

Krasniqi also raised the issue of prosecutors’ security. Although the report includes data on this issue, he said the Council still needs to carry out additional assessments and analyses concerning prosecutors’ security, as these were not completed in 2025.