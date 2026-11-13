56-year-old detained after unlicensed gun found in Vallandovo home

56-year-old detained after unlicensed gun found in Vallandovo home

A 56-year-old man has been detained after a search of his home in the village of Prsten, in the Vallandovo region, where police found a gun and ammunition, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the statement, on November 12, 2026, officers from the Strumica Police Station’s Vallandovo Police Station detained A.A. (56), a resident of the village. The search of his home was carried out under a court order. Police found and seized a 12 mm Zastava hunting rifle and hunting ammunition, which he possessed without a permit.

Të lidhura

None found

The Interior Ministry said the public prosecutor at the Gevgelija Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office had been notified. Once the case has been documented, the appropriate charges will be filed.


Shtuar 13.11.2026 11:52

Tags: ,
Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms

Four days after 10-year, six-month sentence, Russell Brand moved to prison with yoga and gyms
Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents

Iran announces drone attack on US base in Bahrain as authorities warn residents
Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest

Mustafa responds sharply to Osmani as LDK tensions signal a heated internal contest
Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too

Beyond Taliban bans, Afghan girls face barriers to education in Iran and Pakistan too
Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania

Fire at a petrochemical complex in Russia; three merchant ships hit by drones near Romania
KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp

KFOR warns of increased military presence during exercise at Vrella Camp
Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja

Arlinda Zekaj sought protection before she was killed: Failings uncovered by inspection in Peja
Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role

Russia invests more than 2 trillion rubles in anti-aging research, with Putin’s daughter in a key role
grandpashabet facebookBursa Escortgrandpashabet facebookjojobetgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabet resmi girişgrandpashabetgrandpashabet girişkahraman haberdeneme bonusu veren sitelercasinofast güncel girişgrandpaşhabetonline notarystarzbetgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetjojobetkavbetgrandpashabet girişjojobetjojobet