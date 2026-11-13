56-year-old detained after unlicensed gun found in Vallandovo home

A 56-year-old man has been detained after a search of his home in the village of Prsten, in the Vallandovo region, where police found a gun and ammunition, the Interior Ministry said.

According to the statement, on November 12, 2026, officers from the Strumica Police Station’s Vallandovo Police Station detained A.A. (56), a resident of the village. The search of his home was carried out under a court order. Police found and seized a 12 mm Zastava hunting rifle and hunting ammunition, which he possessed without a permit.

Të lidhura None found

The Interior Ministry said the public prosecutor at the Gevgelija Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office had been notified. Once the case has been documented, the appropriate charges will be filed.