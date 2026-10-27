Search in Kavadar leads to the seizure of weapons and hunting traps and the detention of a 69-year-old

Search in Kavadar leads to the seizure of weapons and hunting traps and the detention of a 69-year-old

A 69-year-old man from Kavadar, J.P., was detained by police yesterday, on 26 October 2026, at around 3 p.m., the Ministry of Interior of North Macedonia reported. Officers from the Mihajlovo Border Surveillance Police Station, the Unit for Cross-Border Crime, Migration, Foreigners and Repatriation at the Regional Center for Border Affairs – South, and the Kavadar Internal Affairs Department took part in the operation.

After gathering information and taking the appropriate measures, a court order was issued to search J.P.’s holiday home and auxiliary buildings in a place called “Vasov Grad,” near Kavadar, as well as his residence in the city.

Të lidhura

None found

At the holiday home, J.P. voluntarily handed over a “Zastava” hunting rifle, three 12-gauge cartridges, around 13 kilograms of roe deer meat and nine traps prohibited for hunting. Traces of biological material were found on one of the traps.

The public prosecutor was notified. The Ministry of Interior said that, once the case has been fully clarified and documented, charges will be filed against J.P. for “Illegal hunting,” under Article 228, and “Unauthorized production, possession and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances,” under Article 396 of the Criminal Code.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 11:32

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