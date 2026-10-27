PDK spent 212,394 euros in the third quarter of 2026

The Democratic Party of Kosovo spent a total of 212,394 euros from July to September 2026, according to a report published by the Central Election Commission (CEC).

The CEC has published the financial reports for the third quarter of 2026, which show the spending of political entities represented in the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo during this period.

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The quarterly reports for July–September 2026 are available on the CEC website at: https://kqz-ks.org/raportet-financiare-tremujore/