Assembly approves public procurement reform: greater transparency and efficiency in the use of funds

Assembly approves public procurement reform: greater transparency and efficiency in the use of funds

At its 122nd session, the Assembly approved amendments and supplements to the Public Procurement Law. According to the Ministry of Finance, the reform aims to modernize the system, promote transparency and competition, and ensure the more efficient and responsible use of public funds.

The legislative changes are based on experience gained during implementation of the law, the need to adapt to today’s economic realities, and the reform priorities of the European Union’s Reform Agenda and Growth Plan for the Western Balkans, the Ministry of Finance said.

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One of the main changes concerns the development of an electronic marketplace for low-value supplies, in order to increase its use and encourage broader competition among economic operators. The criterion of the “best price-quality ratio” will also become mandatory. When assessing the most advantageous offer, quality and long-term justification will be taken into account alongside price.

The law expands the powers of the Public Procurement Bureau to use modern digital tools and solutions, including those based on artificial intelligence. The aim is to improve the monitoring of procedures, identify risks in a timely manner, and prevent potential abuses. The law also establishes the legal basis for operating the website and automatically exchanging data with other relevant institutions and entities, the Ministry of Finance announced.

To increase transparency, a voluntary prior transparency notice will be published in cases defined by law when negotiated procedures are conducted without prior publication. This gives the public and economic operators broader access to information, while also simplifying certain administrative steps.

The amendments also provide for the continuous professional development of public procurement officials. This mechanism replaces periodic recertification through retaking the examination.

The value thresholds for applying the law have also been adjusted, taking into account the economic situation and rising costs. In addition, fees for appeal procedures have been revised, with the aim of ensuring accessible and effective legal protection.

The Ministry of Finance assesses that the approved changes are part of a broader reform process aimed at modernizing public procurement and aligning it with European standards. According to the Ministry of Finance, the main goal is to strengthen transparency and competition, as well as ensure more efficient management of public funds for the benefit of institutions and citizens.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 11:33

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