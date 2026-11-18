SDSM: Mickoski and Kočoska aim to saddle citizens with €2 billion in debt in 2027

SDSM accuses Hristijan Mickoski and Gordana Dimitrieska Kočoska of planning to add another €2 billion to Macedonia’s debt in 2027.

According to the party, to justify the high level of debt, Kočoska and Mickoski claim the money must be used to repay existing obligations.

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The draft budget for 2027, proposed by Kočoska, allocates 64.6 billion denars, or around €1 billion, to debt repayment.

SDSM says the claim about certain “inherited debts” has also been debunked.

The opposition party claims Mickoski has increased the debt by €4 billion, an amount 50 percent higher than the country’s total debt from independence to the present day.

Under the 2027 draft budget, SDSM says, citizens are set to be saddled with another €2 billion in debt.

Meanwhile, citizens are struggling, the cost of living continues to rise, and wages are falling behind. Heating and electricity price increases have been announced for 2027, which will further strain living standards.

“Citizens will take on new debt and pay high interest rates, while there is no funding for a €600 minimum wage, a larger student meal, or farmers,” SDSM said.