Kilaj acquitted in The Hague, but says 18 months in prison make him feel as though he has been convicted

Although he was acquitted in The Hague, Isni Kilaj says he also sees himself as a convicted man. He was the only one acquitted among five people accused of obstructing justice.

“In reality, I too have been sentenced,” Kilaj said Tuesday evening on the TV Dukagjini program “Debat Plus.” He said he had spent 18 months in prison and had been caught up for three years in a process that, in his view, had dragged on far too long and been arduous. Kilaj added that strict restrictions had also been imposed on him while he was under house arrest.

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The former mayor of Malisheva called the process unjust from the outset and said it should never have begun, also citing political pressure. He claimed that the accused had been put under heavy pressure to plead guilty, while he described the sentences handed down to the others as political and baseless.

After the verdict was announced, Kilaj said they had met former president Hashim Thaçi for a few minutes in the presence of guards. According to Kilaj, Thaçi had maintained a dignified stance.

On Tuesday, the Kosovo Specialist Chambers sentenced Thaçi to 17 months in prison. Bashkim Smakaj and Fadil Fazliu were each sentenced to 12 months in prison, while Hajredin Kuçi received a one-month suspended prison sentence.