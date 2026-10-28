SDSM calls on the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate claims that “black money” is being transferred from Serbia to Macedonia

SDSM today called on the Prosecutor’s Office to launch an investigation into claims that Aleksandar Vučić is moving his money to Macedonia. According to the party, Serbian media have recently reported that “Alta Banka,” which is believed to be owned by Vučić and SNS, VMRO-DPMNE’s sister party, has begun rapidly and intensively transferring large sums of money to Macedonia and Russia.

According to reports, the movement of money began on October 26, after the elections and the downfall of Mickoski’s boss, Aleksandar Vučić. “Nova.rs” quotes prominent lawyer Ninić, who says that substantial sums are being transferred to the accounts of legal entities in Moscow and Skopje.

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Ninić is a member of the independent civil investigative commission, established by university professors and experts from various fields to examine responsibility for the collapse of the canopy in Novi Sad.

SDSM is asking whether black and criminal funds belonging to the ousted Vučić regime and SNS, VMRO-DPMNE’s sister party in Serbia, are being transferred to Macedonia. The party is calling on the Public Prosecutor’s Office to act without delay, open an investigation, determine the source of the funds and prevent potential abuses in the country.

“We warned about this, and now it is happening. Everything we said has been confirmed. That is why Mickoski and Trajko Slavevski allowed ‘Alta Banka’ to enter Macedonia. Vučić’s banker has become Mickoski’s banker in Macedonia,” SDSM representatives said.

According to the party, the European Central Bank barred the institution from acquiring shares in an Austrian bank, while it is being investigated over the questionable origin of its capital.

SDSM claims that the bank has been barred in Europe and Montenegro, but has bought a bank and an insurance company in Macedonia.

The party adds that sanctions against “Alta Banka” owner Davor Macura, whom it describes as close to SNS and very close to Aleksandar Vučić, have been proposed in the U.S. Congress.

“From a currency exchange office in Zemun to billions within just a few years and entry into Macedonia,” SDSM representatives allege.