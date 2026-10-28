More than 7.8 tonnes of unregistered medical cannabis, criminal complaint filed against a company in Novo Selo

The Strumica Internal Affairs Sector has filed a criminal complaint against a legal entity in the village of Borisovo, in the municipality of Novo Selo, as well as against V.K., a resident of the village of Novo Selo who lives in Strumica and manages the company in question. They are suspected of committing criminal offenses stipulated under Article 95-c, paragraph 1 or paragraph 2, of the Law on the Control of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

During an inspection of the premises where dried medical cannabis flowers were stored, police from the Strumica Internal Affairs Sector and officials from the relevant commission of the Ministry of Health found that documentation for the engaged personnel and other mandatory documents were missing. It was also found that 7,813.49 kilograms of dried medical cannabis flowers were unaccounted for, a quantity for which the company in question had no documentation or appropriate authorization./Telegrafi/

Të lidhura None found