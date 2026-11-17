SDSM accuses Mickoski and Slaveski of seeking to sell “Alta Banka” at half price to conceal its accounts and transactions

SDSM claims that Hristijan Mickoski and Trajko Slaveski are preparing to put “Alta Banka” up for sale at a much lower value in order to prevent its accounts and transactions from becoming public.

“Mickoski and Trajko Slaveski brought the criminal Alta Banka to Macedonia. Today, citizens cannot access their money, pensioners cannot access their pensions, and the banking system is also under threat. SDSM has filed criminal complaints, but the prosecution has yet to respond,” the party said.

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According to SDSM, the prosecution’s silence raises suspicions that time and space are deliberately being allowed for the case to be covered up.

The opposition party says that the same people who brought the bank to Macedonia are now planning to sell it through the stock exchange. If no buyers come forward, the price is expected to fall; according to SDSM, the plan is ultimately to sell the bank for a minimal amount.

SDSM believes that responsibility for the low price will then be assigned to the party. “This is their usual model. We should remember that Governor Slaveski is responsible for the panic he created himself,” the party said.

According to the statement, just one day after the bank in Belgrade had its license revoked, the National Bank of Macedonia announced that the situation was under control, then imposed compulsory administration the following day.

SDSM says this move caused panic among citizens. After reports that the bank had been used for money laundering and information about its owner, who is in pretrial detention, became public, Slaveski and Mickoski filed criminal complaints against SDSM, accusing it of spreading panic that, according to the opposition, they themselves had created.

“Now they are calling for a quick sale at any cost—not to save the bank, but to prevent its accounts and transactions from being revealed. They do not want people to know how much money Vučić transferred, how much of it remained here, or where it ended up,” the statement continued.

The party claims that no serious bank would be interested in buying an institution with this profile, citing its owner’s pretrial detention, investigations in Serbia, Montenegro, Austria and the EU, as well as suspicions about its capital and allegations involving counterfeit banknotes, which have yet to be verified.

“Alta Banka is the hub of Vučić’s criminal octopus, with Hristijan Mickoski and VMRO-DPMNE as one of its arms. Macura is their personal banker. That is why they are in a hurry,” SDSM said.