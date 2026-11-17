The State Audit Office has identified significant problems in the implementation of security measures and controls in the Employment Agency’s information technology system, putting the protection of information and IT resources at risk.

The performance audit, which covered the period from 2021 to 2024, concluded that the Agency has deficiencies in both its human and technical capacities, as well as in information security management. The mechanisms for protection and operational continuity were also found to be inadequate.

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The Central Information Technology Sector faces a significant staff shortage. Of the seven positions provided for in the organizational structure, only two have been filled, representing 28.57 percent. Moreover, no training has been provided for IT employees during the past three years, and there is no documented program for the continuous updating of their knowledge and skills.

Auditors also raised concerns about insufficient investment in the maintenance of information systems. This is despite the fact that, from 2020 to 2025, procurement contracts for IT infrastructure, security systems and communication services were implemented and launched, with a total value of 171.2 million denars, or approximately 2.78 million euros.

Another specific problem is the absence of a contract for the preventive and adaptive maintenance of the system for 293 days, a period representing 15.7 percent of the time under review.

The audit identified shortcomings in the administration of personal data, user access management and network security. According to the audit, the procedures and controls governing access to information resources need to be improved.

Regarding the protection of personal data, ESHA assesses that methods for monitoring and controlling access must be strengthened. It also calls for improvements to procedures for storing, archiving and deleting data in accordance with the deadlines established by law.

The report underscores the need to strengthen data backup and recovery systems, as well as to develop business continuity plans and test them regularly. Periodic verification of data recovery capabilities and the implementation of the relevant procedures are essential for the continuation of IT services and for limiting risks in the event of an interruption or unforeseen incident.

ESHA also recommends improving conditions for the physical protection of information technology infrastructure and taking measures to ensure that IT equipment is protected and operates without interruption.