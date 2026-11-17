The case of Ardi Saiti, a young man from Kumanovo, has reignited debate over how national symbols are treated legally by the country’s justice institutions.

The Basic Court in Kumanovo sentenced him to three months in prison, suspended, after he was part of a vehicle convoy displaying the national flag on November 28, 2025, Albanian Flag Day.

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According to the verdict dated 09.10.2026, the incident occurred on 28.11.2025, at around 21:45, on Treta MUB Street in Kumanovo. At the time, Saiti was still a high school student, while today he is a first-year university student, reports Albeu.com.

He was traveling as a passenger in a Ford vehicle. A flag measuring approximately 150×80 cm had been extended from the vehicle’s window. It was described as representing Greater Albania, alongside a similarly sized KLA flag.

The prosecution and the court assessed the act as “inciting national, religious or other discriminatory hatred, division or intolerance,” an offense provided for under Article 319, paragraph 1 of the Criminal Code.

Although the verdict states that the young man pleaded guilty, the decision to sentence him to a suspended prison term for displaying the national flag during the official day of celebration has sparked reactions and raised questions about freedom of expression and the use of national symbols.

After the decision was published, Ardi Saiti himself addressed his fellow Albanians with a message intended to raise awareness:

“Dear Albanians, do not go out with flags anymore, otherwise you will end up with a suspended prison sentence.”

The incident once again highlights the difficulties faced by young Albanians in North Macedonia when expressing their national identity and commemorating historical events.