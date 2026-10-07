Schuebel and Rizvanolli review EU support for the transition to clean energy

Schuebel and Rizvanolli review EU support for the transition to clean energy

The European Union ambassador to Kosovo, Dirk Schuebel, held a meeting with Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli, focusing on cooperation between the parties and joint projects.

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According to the EU Office, the discussion also covered the support Kosovo is receiving for its transition to clean energy. This assistance is being provided through projects financed by IPA, as well as reforms linked to the Growth Plan and the related financial support.

Schuebel said that the parties also discussed the successful implementation of the EU Energy Support Package, which has benefited more than 200,000 households and 154 businesses.

He emphasized that the European Union continues to be Kosovo’s most reliable partner and its largest provider of financial assistance, the EU Office said in a statement.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 17:56

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