OSCE welcomes Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as president: Kosovo continues its tradition of appointing women as head of state

OSCE welcomes Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as president: Kosovo continues its tradition of appointing women as head of state

OSCE Ambassador Gerard McGurk welcomed Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as president of Kosovo, a decision that also marks the completion of the process of forming the institutions.

Të lidhura

None found

He said the election allows Kosovo to uphold an important tradition: placing a woman at the head of the presidency.

McGurk stressed that women’s representation should be expanded across all areas of public life. He also highlighted the need for greater participation by women in decision-making processes and stronger measures to protect against gender-based and domestic violence.

“President Shiroka-Pula will have the OSCE in Kosovo as a committed partner in advancing these priorities,” Ambassador McGurk said.

Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected Kosovo’s new president last night in the first round of voting in the Assembly, securing 81 votes.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 17:56

Tags: , , ,
Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?

Ukraine faces a new debate: Has the time come for negotiations with Russia?
A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey

A 2,100-year-old ship carrying thousands of exceptionally well-preserved luxury ceramic vessels discovered off Turkey
Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu

Clashes in parliament over territorial reform: Socialist Party group seeks 60-day suspension for Bardhi and Balliu
Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis

Euro weakens sharply against the dollar, fueling concerns about a new financial crisis
Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

Meeting in Istanbul between Shasivari and the Turkish president: “With the friend of our country, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending

Durmishi: New methodology for the consumer basket reflects households’ actual spending
Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation

Petrit Ajeti briefs President Shiroka Pula on the national security situation
ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda

ERO does not review private suppliers’ licenses, but puts KEK on the agenda