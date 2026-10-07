OSCE welcomes Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as president: Kosovo continues its tradition of appointing women as head of state

OSCE Ambassador Gerard McGurk welcomed Justina Shiroka-Pula’s election as president of Kosovo, a decision that also marks the completion of the process of forming the institutions.

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He said the election allows Kosovo to uphold an important tradition: placing a woman at the head of the presidency.

McGurk stressed that women’s representation should be expanded across all areas of public life. He also highlighted the need for greater participation by women in decision-making processes and stronger measures to protect against gender-based and domestic violence.

“President Shiroka-Pula will have the OSCE in Kosovo as a committed partner in advancing these priorities,” Ambassador McGurk said.

Justina Shiroka-Pula was elected Kosovo’s new president last night in the first round of voting in the Assembly, securing 81 votes.