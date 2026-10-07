Haxhiu hands over duties to Justina Shiroka-Pula: Responsibility to Kosovo continues forever

Albulena Haxhiu, who served as acting President of Kosovo, announced that today she handed over her responsibilities to President-elect Justina Shiroka-Pula.

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In a post published after handing over the duties, Haxhiu stressed that state positions are temporary, while responsibility toward the country never ends.

“State duties are entrusted to us for a time, but responsibility for the country remains permanent. With this conviction, today I handed over the duties of President of the Republic of Kosovo to the elected President, Justina Shiroka-Pula,” Haxhiu wrote.

She expressed her gratitude for having had the opportunity to serve the Republic of Kosovo through this responsibility as well.

“I feel honored to have had the opportunity to serve the Republic in this duty as well. I am deeply grateful to the people who placed their trust in me and welcomed me warmly,” she said.

Haxhiu said that the new President is beginning her mandate at a time that requires a measured political approach and cooperation between institutions.

She underlined that political clashes are natural in a democratic system, but they should help advance debate and lead to more beneficial decisions.

“It is our responsibility to ensure that they serve to promote debate and better decisions, while preserving the ability to reach agreement on the issues on which the future of the Republic depends,” Haxhiu wrote.

In closing, the former acting president wished Justina Shiroka-Pula success and expressed her willingness to engage in institutional cooperation.

“Success in fulfilling her responsibilities will serve Kosovo, strengthen its international standing and reinforce citizens’ trust in their state,” Haxhiu concluded.