Salianji opposes the 2027 fiscal package: Business is not an ATM, Rama must resign

Ervin Salianji has opposed the 2027 fiscal package in a post on Facebook. He accuses Prime Minister Edi Rama of raising taxes on businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers.

According to Salianji, the package is an attack on work and entrepreneurship, as he claims that those who invest, work and create jobs are paying the price for the government’s corruption.

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The changes cited in the post would increase the corporate income tax from 15% to 17%, the dividend tax from 8% to 15%, and VAT on tourism from 6% to 10%. Salianji also objects to lowering the VAT threshold from 10 million to 5 million lekë, saying this would bring more small businesses into the tax system.

He defends work, property and economic freedom, stressing that businesses should not be used as a source of funding for government spending.

In his post, Salianji writes:

“Rama is declaring war on entrepreneurship, work and business! The more corruption there is, the more taxes businesses, freelancers and the tourism sector face!

The 2027 fiscal package hits entrepreneurship, work and people who put their capital at risk to build something in this country.

The corporate income tax is rising from 15% to 17%. The dividend tax is nearly doubling, from 8% to 15%. VAT on tourism is increasing from 6% to 10%. Meanwhile, the VAT threshold is being lowered from 10 million to 5 million lekë, bringing more small businesses into the system.

Rama has not fought corruption; he has promoted it. He is making the people who work and invest, those who take on risk, and the citizens who support the state pay for the cost of his government’s corruption!

The more scandals, the more taxes. The more public money is squandered, the heavier the burden on businesses. The more money disappears into the government’s schemes, the more the government demands from those who earn it through work and sacrifice.

Honest people pay the bill for government corruption, while those who work fund the luxuries of those in power!

This is how a government that cannot curb corruption, lower costs or create conditions for development operates. It knows only how to demand more from those who produce.

The right supports work, property, entrepreneurship and economic freedom. It sees lawful profit as a reward for risk and initiative, not as a source the government can tap whenever it needs money.

Business is not the government’s ATM. Entrepreneurs are not at fault for working and making a profit. Citizens should not have to pay for abuses of power.

Albania needs a state that fights corruption, lowers costs, values work and protects the people who create wealth and jobs. Not a government that makes life harder for working people to prop up a system that is costing citizens more and more.

Rama, resign!”