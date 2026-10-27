Ombudsman: Shortage of medical staff in North Macedonia’s prisons

People serving sentences or deprived of their liberty face difficulties accessing health services, specialist examinations and regular treatment. Ombudsman Faton Selami stresses that they are entitled to the same level of medical care as other citizens and that this right must be respected. He notes that prisons face challenges in several areas, not just healthcare.

“Problems in the prison system are complex and involve many aspects, including accommodation conditions, hygiene, food, rehabilitation, the education system and more. Healthcare is one of them, but I would describe it as a very important area, whether it concerns primary, secondary or tertiary services, or dental care,” said Faton Selami.

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Sonja Trifunovska says improving healthcare in prisons requires coordination across several areas. According to her, the main problems are staff shortages and their uneven distribution.

“The report shows that at Idrizovo prison, one doctor serves 691 people, while each nurse or medical technician serves 461. Appointments with specialists are hampered by a lack of vehicles and staff to transport people. Delays in receiving diagnostic results can also postpone necessary treatment. A formal medical referral is not enough if the service is provided late,” said Sonja Trifunovska, deputy ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s report finds that 7 of the 11 correctional institutions, or 63.6%, do not have enough medical staff. None of them provides 24-hour service. Overcrowding also remains a concern: according to the data, 63.6% of prisons are overcrowded. The system also lacks medicines and mental and social health services, while medical examinations to document injuries and suspicions of violence against people deprived of their liberty are few and far between. /Alsat/