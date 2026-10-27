Investigators examine anesthesiologist’s communications with doctor days before incident involving Mazonakis

Investigators examine anesthesiologist’s communications with doctor days before incident involving Mazonakis

Communications between an anesthesiologist and doctor Ioanna Gaka have become part of the investigation into the tragic incident involving Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis.

Newsbomb reports that investigators are examining conversations between the two women, which took place days before the incident, as well as suspicions surrounding the procurement and use of certain anesthetic substances.

Të lidhura

None found

According to the same report, on September 2, 2026, about a week before the incident, 56-year-old Ioanna Gaka allegedly asked the anesthesiologist for midazolam, saying her supplies had run out. The published conversations indicate that the anesthesiologist was willing to help her.

Investigators are verifying whether the medication was delivered to the doctor, in what quantity, and whether it could be linked to substances found in the singer’s body. The communications, taken on their own, do not establish whether the requested midazolam was used in this case.

The 61-year-old anesthesiologist said, according to Newsbomb, that she had worked with the clinic where the doctor was employed for about two years. She claimed that she was involved only when patients had difficulty finding a vein for the administration of medication.

She also denied being the person who contacted a nurse to ask about an antidote to propofol, another substance mentioned in reports on the toxicology tests.

Greek media have reported that propofol, midazolam and flumazenil, along with other pharmaceutical substances, were found in the singer’s blood samples.

Experts will analyze the concentrations of the substances and assess whether their combination could have affected respiratory function.

The investigation is ongoing to determine where the medications came from and under what circumstances they were used. Until the investigation is concluded and the final results are published, the cause of the incident and the possible responsibility of those involved have not been definitively established.


Shtuar 27.10.2026 19:02

Tags:
Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku

Murati seeks an explanation from SPAK over the lack of a request to arrest Balluku
Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama

Klodiana Lala: Refusing a second SPAK request for Balluku would raise suspicions about Rama
Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas

Charles honors the four marines killed when the HMBS Flamingo sank in the Bahamas
€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget

€122 million more for wages and pensions in the 2026 budget
After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj

After Arlinda’s murder, he had thought of ending his life” – what was said in court about Albert Sylaj
Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident

Gashi-Hamdiu: Board decided to file criminal complaint against former KOSTT chief after sexually charged incident
Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October

Çuçul: More than 800 cases opened over suspected corruption by October
Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison

Murrizi accuses former SHISH chief: Vlora Hyseni wiretapped SPAK prosecutors and should have ended up in prison