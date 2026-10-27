Investigators examine anesthesiologist’s communications with doctor days before incident involving Mazonakis

Communications between an anesthesiologist and doctor Ioanna Gaka have become part of the investigation into the tragic incident involving Greek singer Giorgos Mazonakis.

Newsbomb reports that investigators are examining conversations between the two women, which took place days before the incident, as well as suspicions surrounding the procurement and use of certain anesthetic substances.

Të lidhura None found

According to the same report, on September 2, 2026, about a week before the incident, 56-year-old Ioanna Gaka allegedly asked the anesthesiologist for midazolam, saying her supplies had run out. The published conversations indicate that the anesthesiologist was willing to help her.

Investigators are verifying whether the medication was delivered to the doctor, in what quantity, and whether it could be linked to substances found in the singer’s body. The communications, taken on their own, do not establish whether the requested midazolam was used in this case.

The 61-year-old anesthesiologist said, according to Newsbomb, that she had worked with the clinic where the doctor was employed for about two years. She claimed that she was involved only when patients had difficulty finding a vein for the administration of medication.

She also denied being the person who contacted a nurse to ask about an antidote to propofol, another substance mentioned in reports on the toxicology tests.

Greek media have reported that propofol, midazolam and flumazenil, along with other pharmaceutical substances, were found in the singer’s blood samples.

Experts will analyze the concentrations of the substances and assess whether their combination could have affected respiratory function.

The investigation is ongoing to determine where the medications came from and under what circumstances they were used. Until the investigation is concluded and the final results are published, the cause of the incident and the possible responsibility of those involved have not been definitively established.