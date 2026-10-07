Russian laboratory case raises concerns over pneumonic plague

Russian laboratory case raises concerns over pneumonic plague

Although Russian authorities have not yet issued an official statement, independent media report that Darya Shipilova, a 28-year-old technician, is suspected of having died from pneumonic plague after possibly accidentally breaking a test tube containing the Yersinia pestis bacterium while working in the laboratory.

Të lidhura

None found

Following the incident, more than 60 employees of the Research Institute against Plague in Irkutsk have been isolated inside the complex. Meanwhile, around 200 people who may have been in contact with the technician have been placed under medical observation or in isolation.

At this stage, no confirmed evidence has been made public that the infection has spread to local residents. Brendan Ëren, a professor of microbial pathogenesis at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, explains that this highly dangerous form of plague spreads through the respiratory tract.

The disease can develop rapidly and be fatal if antibiotic treatment is not started in time. The expert also pointed out that strains of the bacterium showing resistance to several antibiotics have been reported.

Plague remains a rare disease; however, around 1,000 cases are reported globally each year, mainly in areas where it is endemic. Yersinia pestis is studied in specialized laboratories to help develop more effective vaccines and therapies.

According to the expert’s assessment, the situation in Irkutsk does not currently pose a major risk to the general public, and there is no evidence indicating that it is developing into an epidemic outbreak. Despite this, the case has heightened concern among health authorities in various countries around the world.


Shtuar 7.10.2026 17:58

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