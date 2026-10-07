VIDEO/ Saint-Denis mayor hit by tear gas while protecting protesting students

Bali Bagayoko, the mayor of Saint-Denis, was hit by tear gas after stepping in front of protesting students and school pupils in an attempt to protect them from a clash with police.

Footage widely shared online shows Bagayoko addressing law enforcement officers, shouting “stop, stop” and urging them not to use violence against the protesters.

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The demonstrations spread across various cities in France. Teachers, parents and high school students took part, while Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu described them as the most violent student protests in decades.

During rallies in Paris, Strasbourg, Rennes, Toulouse and other cities, police used tear gas and water cannon trucks. According to the Interior Ministry, more than 250,000 people marched in dozens of cities, while organizers said the number of participants reached 450,000.

The protests left at least 215 teenagers and 85 school staff members injured. A 15-year-old lost an arm after being hit by a smoke grenade. Lecornu described the incident as “the most serious blow the school system has suffered in decades,” while his office announced that more than 700 police officers were also injured.

Protesters are demanding more staff and funding for schools.