The performance of the melody of the Serbian song “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo” during the opening concert of the European Union’s Enlargement Forum in Brussels has sparked strong reactions. The song’s lyrics make territorial claims to Kosovo, prompting criticism of the musical program’s selection and its lack of sensitivity to the history and political symbolism associated with the song.

European Commissioner Marta Kos expressed regret over the incident, while the European Commission said the song had been chosen by the musicians themselves and had not been approved by the institution. However, this explanation has not ended discussion about organizational responsibility and oversight of the event.

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Politicians, analysts and experts from Kosovo have called it unacceptable for a song with nationalist content and territorial claims to be performed at an event intended to promote European values, regional cooperation and good-neighborly relations.

Security expert Arben Dashevci told “Bota sot” that the incident damages the European Union’s credibility and the way it handles issues concerning Kosovo and Serbia.

According to Dashevci, performing the Serbian nationalist song at the opening of the EU Enlargement Forum constitutes a political and security scandal. He stressed that the song is linked to a historical and political narrative used to justify Serbia’s genocidal policies toward Kosovo.

The security expert said the message conveyed by such a performance, in the very heart of Brussels, is troubling because it gives Serbian territorial claims a platform at a European event. Dashevci called on the EU to publicly distance itself from the performance and clarify who approved the song’s inclusion in the program.

Political analyst Sadri Ramabaja also spoke to “Bota sot,” stressing that the song “Oj Kosovo, Kosovo,” performed on the eve of the EU Enlargement Forum, cannot be treated as an ordinary piece of folklore.

Ramabaja recalled that the song dates from 1989, a period when Serbian nationalism was on the rise, and that it is associated with the political mythologization of Kosovo. He said its lyrics make direct territorial claims to Kosovo.

He called it paradoxical that a musical symbol conveying a narrative at odds with good-neighborly relations and respect for state sovereignty was selected for a concert themed “Melodies of Unity,” which aims to promote European unity, regional cooperation and the prospect of integration.

The analyst stressed that the song is not a neutral performance of Serbian musical heritage. In his view, it should be seen in the historical context in which it was created, as Slobodan Milošević’s regime was intensifying state nationalism and preparing to abolish Kosovo’s autonomy.

Ramabaja also questioned the claim that responsibility for selecting the song rests solely with the musicians. He argued that official European Commission events are subject to organizational, protocol and communications procedures, and therefore such a musical program cannot be considered entirely outside the institution’s responsibility.

According to him, delegating part of the work to an external contractor does not remove administrative responsibility for organizing, programming and overseeing the event. He noted that the European institutions’ own documents provide for assigning responsibilities and monitoring the implementation of activities.

“The musicians chose the song,” Ramabaja said, is not a sufficient answer to explain how it was included in the event’s official program.

The analyst called on the European Commission to make public the full musical program, the names of those responsible for selecting the songs, the criteria used, communications between the organizers and performers, and the final approval procedure.

Ramabaja said there is not enough evidence so far to conclude that the song’s selection resulted from a deliberate political decision. However, he said the matter cannot be closed with an administrative explanation without making the decision-making process transparent.

He added that if this was an unintentional mistake, transparency should make it possible to identify what went wrong and determine responsibility. If it turns out that the song was chosen deliberately because of its political significance, then the incident takes on a different dimension and calls for a more serious political response. In either case, responsibility cannot automatically be attributed solely to the performers.

Ramabaja also stressed that the EU must be especially mindful of Kosovo’s historical context. He said the enlargement process is based on political criteria, respect for international law, good-neighborly relations and regional reconciliation.

According to him, reconciliation cannot be built by relativizing victims’ experiences or treating territorial nationalism as a normal part of cultural exchange.

Ramabaja clarified that Kosovo is not calling for Serbian music to be excluded from European stages and that the cultural heritage of all communities should have a place in Europe. However, he distinguished between promoting culture and normalizing symbols that convey political claims to another state’s territory.

He stressed that this distinction should be especially clear at a European Commission event, given the institution’s direct responsibility for the enlargement process.

The analyst also pointed to another circumstance that, in his view, makes the incident more sensitive: Kosovo was not invited to this edition of the Enlargement Forum, while a song making territorial claims to Kosovo was performed at the opening concert.

Ramabaja stressed that this situation does not necessarily prove the existence of a deliberate strategy to exclude Kosovo, but it creates a political contrast that Brussels must address seriously.