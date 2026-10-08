Rudolph: After overcoming the institutional crisis, Kosovo can regain momentum on its European path

Germany’s ambassador to Kosovo, Rainer Rudolph, said that the resolution of the institutional crisis has given the country the opportunity to once again actively pursue its European agenda.

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Rudolph made the comments at a reception held tonight to mark German Unity Day.

He said he expects bilateral cooperation with Kosovo and its engagement in the European process to continue with renewed energy.

“The resolution of the institutional crisis and the establishment of stable institutions have placed Kosovo in a position where it can once again actively pursue its European agenda. However, the road ahead will not always be easy. It will require debates and difficult decisions, both domestically and in relation to others. Germany’s experience also demonstrates this,” Ambassador Rudolph said.

The German ambassador also stressed the importance of Kosovo not abandoning its objective of integration into European structures.

“I understand the impatience in Kosovo over a process that appears to be taking too long, and I share this feeling. But the goal of Kosovo’s full integration into European structures may be even more important today than it was when the country embarked on this path,” he said.

According to Rudolph, the political and security situation on the continent has changed significantly in recent years. He noted that Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine has entered its fifth year, while Germany and several other countries have faced what are known as hybrid attacks.

In this context, he said Kosovo cannot and must not focus solely on domestic developments, but should regard European integration as an active contribution to peace and security in Europe.