Haxhiu: The election of the new president brings institutional stability to Kosovo

The Speaker of the Kosovo Assembly, Albulena Haxhiu, welcomed the election of Justina Shiroka-Pula as president of Kosovo, describing it as a development that guarantees institutional stability.

Të lidhura None found

During a ceremony held to mark German Unity Day, Haxhiu stressed that Shiroka-Pula is the third woman to serve as president of Kosovo.

“At this celebration, we also come with good news from our country and from the Assembly of the Republic of Kosovo: we have elected the new president of the Republic of Kosovo, and now we will have institutional stability. Perhaps the German ambassador was also waiting for us to elect the new president before organizing the German reunification celebration on October 3,” Haxhiu declared.

She added that the new president, Justina Shiroka Pula, is the third female president, or the fourth if Haxhiu herself is included, as she had served as acting president. Haxhiu also emphasized that four of the six members of the Assembly’s leadership are women: herself as speaker and three deputy speakers, including Emilija Rexhepi.

Haxhiu described Germany as an example of the importance women have in leading the state and recalled the historical significance of German reunification, marked on October 3, 1990.