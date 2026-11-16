Pope Leo XIV was struck in the eye by a rosary thrown by a worshipper in the crowd during his visit to Peru.

The incident happened on Monday, November 16, as the head of the Catholic Church was traveling in his popemobile through a crowd gathered near an air base in Lima.

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Photos and videos published by the media show the rosary beads flying toward the Pope, who touched his eye after being struck. There was no sign that he had been injured, and his visit continued as planned.

During Mass, the Pope thanked the Peruvian people for the hospitality they had shown him during his stay in the country. The incident happened on the day his visit to Peru was coming to an end, before his return to Rome.

Pope Leo XIV is known for his close contact with worshippers, who often throw objects for him to bless. He has previously been given toys, flags and even a pizza during a meeting with worshippers in Rome.