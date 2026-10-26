Romania investigates three foreign nationals over a Russia-linked sabotage network

Romania’s intelligence service announced on Monday that it had identified a Russia-directed sabotage network. The authorities link the activity to a fire that broke out in September at an industrial facility in central Romania, near a state-owned company that manufactures weapons.

The investigation has uncovered the involvement of several nationals from former Soviet republics who were living in European Union member states, the Romanian agency said.

Të lidhura None found

According to the information released, the organizers operating from Russia had identified several sites of importance in the area. The list of targets included state-run and private weapons production facilities, along with other structures of military and industrial significance.

In this case, legal proceedings are being conducted in Romania in cooperation with the relevant institutions of several European countries.

Among those suspected are three foreign nationals: two from Belarus and one from Ukraine.

The case has become public at a time when European countries are expressing growing concern about risks to security and strategic infrastructure. Russia has repeatedly denied any responsibility for reported acts of sabotage in Europe.

The Romanian agency did not release further information about the identities of the people under investigation or the stage reached by the legal proceedings.