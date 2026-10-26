After Vučić’s defeat in the Serbian elections, Albania congratulates the Albanians of the Preševo Valley

Albania’s Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has reacted following Serbia’s parliamentary elections, extending its congratulations to the Albanian Coalition and the Albanians of the Preševo Valley for the result they achieved.

According to the Ministry, civic participation and the free vote remain the foundation for expressing the democratic will. It said that institutional representation creates opportunities for change, while at the same time placing responsibility on those who have earned the trust of citizens.

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The result achieved by the Albanians of the Preševo Valley is considered particularly important. Preliminary projections indicate the possibility of securing two parliamentary mandates, while the race for the third mandate remains open.

Albania emphasizes that the new representation should be used to advance the rights of Albanians in Serbia, ensure equal treatment and address their legitimate concerns.

Amid the new political developments in Serbia, the normalization of relations with the Republic of Kosovo is seen as an important obligation. Albania expects constructive engagement to continue in the dialogue facilitated by the European Union, along with the implementation and observance of the agreements reached, as well as concrete steps toward establishing stable neighborly relations. In its view, political changes should create new opportunities for peace and regional cooperation.

The Ministry said that Albania is ready to cooperate with the institutions that will be formed after this electoral process, based on mutual respect, common interests and the goal of a more stable, safer Western Balkans oriented toward a European future.