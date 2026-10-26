European Democrats: Erjon Vishkulli needs justice, not propaganda after being wounded by a rubber bullet

The European Democrats have once again issued a statement criticizing Prime Minister Edi Rama, this time over the wounding of 28-year-old Erjon Vishkulli during student protests in Tirana.

The organization is calling for the incident to be investigated by an independent body, for those responsible to face legal consequences, and for the police to stop using disproportionate force.

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According to the statement, Vishkulli was struck in the eye by a rubber bullet fired by police, and his eyesight is now at risk.

“During the protests in Tirana, 28-year-old Erjon Vishkulli was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet by the police. His eyesight is at risk. We call for an independent investigation, accountability, and an end to disproportionate police violence,” the statement said.

The European Democrats also criticized Rama for what they said was his attempt to present the organization of the young man’s medical treatment as a personal achievement.

They stressed that this claim has been publicly rejected by Erjon Vishkulli’s family.

“Edi Rama is trying to take credit for organizing the young man’s medical treatment, even though Erjon’s family itself has publicly rejected this claim,” the statement said.

The European Democrats reminded the head of government that responsibility for protecting citizens and ensuring healthcare belongs to the state and does not constitute a personal favor from the prime minister.

“Mr. Rama, your duty is to protect citizens, not to present this as personal generosity. Medical care is a right, not a favor from the prime minister,” they said.

The statement concludes with a call for accountability over the wounding of the 28-year-old and criticism of what the European Democrats consider an attempt to use the incident for political gain.

“Albania needs accountability, not political self-promotion at the expense of an injured young man,” the statement concluded.