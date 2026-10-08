Rizvanolli confirms all miners trapped in Stan Tërg have been brought to the surface

Minister of Economy Artane Rizvanolli announced that all the miners who had remained trapped in the Trepça mine in Stan Tërg had been brought to the surface. She also published a photograph of them after the operation was completed.

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According to Rizvanolli, the last miner emerged from the mine at 2:50 a.m., after electricity was restored. Meanwhile, the workers on the first shift continued their activities as normal.

“All the miners have reached the surface, with the last ones emerging at 2:50 a.m. after the power supply to the mine was restored. The first shift started work as normal,” Rizvanolli wrote.

She expressed her gratitude to the teams from Trepça, KOSTT and everyone who helped manage the situation.

According to the official statement from “Trepça” JSC, the fault occurred on October 7, 2026, at around 7:30 p.m., in the First Tunnel substation, in the 35 kV system.

At the time the power was cut off, 63 miners were inside the mine. They were part of the second shift and were expected to finish work at 11:00 p.m.

Following the incident, 54 of them left the mine via the emergency stairways. The remaining nine miners stayed inside until the power supply was restored.

Power was restored at 2:30 a.m. on October 8, while the nine remaining miners reached the surface 20 minutes later, at 2:50 a.m.