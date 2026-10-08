Act according to Ergys Agasi’s code, take hostage anyone who opposes you / Bardhi and Spiropali trade remarks in Parliament, Socialist MP: Nobody can blackmail…

Today, Socialist Party MP Elisa Spiropali responded in Parliament to Democratic Party MP Gazment Bardhi, categorically denying that she could be pressured or blackmailed.

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Spiropali said that Bardhi does not represent the “voice of the citizens,” as he claims, and accused him of having previously been blackmailed by people who, according to her, were part of the DP’s leadership structures in Fier.

“Be sure, Gaz Bardhi, there is no one here who can blackmail me. I have asked for it… You are not the voice of the citizens you claim to be. But neither can those who blackmailed you blackmail me—the MPs and those you had leading the DP in Fier. They cannot blackmail me either, because they will go where they belong,” she said.

The Socialist MP went on to reject the use of any platform to discuss the same issue, stressing that she stands by her positions both on the platform and outside it. She said she had also presented these issues to the Socialist Party Assembly.

Spiropali also criticized the way the Democratic Party functions, saying that no one in that political force can speak freely and that it has been transformed into a structure centered on one individual.

“Just as you cannot say a word in your party. You do not have a party, but one man. I have opposed the culture of personalizing power in one hand, from local to central government. You are the embodiment of power reduced to degradation. I have opposed this culture,” she said.

In closing, Spiropali asked Bardhi not to link issues that, according to her, have nothing to do with one another, warning that they would be resolved very soon.