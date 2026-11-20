Risk of air strikes in two Polish regions after Russian offensive in Ukraine

Residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie regions, which lie near the border with Ukraine, were warned through alert messages about the risk of an air strike, as Poland had put its air defense systems on alert.

During a massive Russian offensive against Ukraine in the morning hours, citizens of two eastern Polish regions were notified of a possible threat from the air, Polish radio RMF24 reported.

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Through the alert messages, residents of Lublin and Podkarpackie were asked to take shelter in safe places and follow the authorities’ instructions.

“Risk of an air strike. Find a safe place. Follow the authorities’ instructions and wait for further information,” the notice distributed to residents said.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces announced that the measures taken were preventive in nature, due to military aviation activity in the region. As a result, Rzeszów airport temporarily suspended flights.

The Polish Ministry of Defense confirmed it was continuously monitoring the situation and stressed that military forces and assets were ready to react immediately if needed.

Later, the Operational Command added that several unidentified objects were suspected of having violated Poland’s airspace.

“We are verifying data received from radar systems and taking the necessary measures to neutralize any possible threat,” Polish military authorities said.

Potential violations of Polish airspace pose a risk to the civilian population and the country’s critical infrastructure. Since Poland is a NATO member, such incidents further increase tensions and the possibility of a direct escalation between Russia and the Alliance.

This is not the first time Russian aircraft are suspected of violating Poland’s airspace during attacks on Ukraine.

On the night of September 10, 2025, during a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, several Shahed-type drones entered Polish territory, forcing authorities to activate air defense measures.

Meanwhile, on July 30, 2026, it was reported in Poland that a Russian missile had fallen. A crater caused by the explosion was discovered between the villages of Tarnawa-Kolonia and Tokary.

According to the Polish Ministry of Defense, around 20 missiles had been launched toward the country, and all but one had been intercepted by Ukrainian air defense.

Recent developments show that the war in Ukraine continues to have direct consequences for the security of neighboring countries, keeping Polish authorities and NATO structures on high alert.