From wave jammers to bug detectors, BIRN: How organized crime is using technology to protect itself from the police!

From wave jammers to bug detectors, criminal groups in Albania are building advanced defense systems against the police and rivals, while institutional control over the trading and use of banned technological devices remains weak.

On the hot midday of August 26, Ergys Agasi disappeared from police surveillance for nearly five hours.

Të lidhura None found

After several months on the run, the defendant accused by SPAK as the leader of a criminal group in the manipulation of tenders of the National Agency for Information Society, AKSHI, was spotted by police while walking down from the second floor of a fortified complex in Shkozet, Durrës, dressed in sports clothes.

Agasi got into the back seat of an Audi A6 with tinted windows, and police followed him with a drone from the air and agents at a distance for nearly an hour and a half until he arrived near the Agro-Ushqimor market on the outskirts of Elbasan—another fortified building owned by the father of Suel Çela, also wanted by the Special Prosecution for involvement in organized crime.

But at this point, the operation commanders suddenly ordered the surveillance to stop.

For Albanian justice, it is still unclear why the surveillance was stopped and with whom Agasi spent the last hours of his time on the run before being arrested in the evening of the same day on the return road near the Plepat area in Durrës.

However, sources familiar with the operation told BIRN that the interruption was made for technical reasons.

Police agents in the field had encountered difficulties launching the drone, according to the source, while it is suspected that the area around the Agro-Ushqimor market may have been equipped with wave jammers. The same problem had previously been encountered near the complex in Shkozet where Agasi was staying.

Wave jammers, known as jammers from their English name, are electronic devices that disrupt wireless communications through interference with mobile phone signals, Wi-Fi networks, GPS signals or drones.

Although the use of such devices is completely prohibited without state authorization in Albania, organized crime is integrating them into its own arsenal of advanced digital tools, which help it hide its tracks or coordinate its international activities.

Security experts assess that Albanian organized crime has evolved from its former conventional methods and is now using advanced technological tools to evade law enforcement agencies.

“Today criminal groups have built defensive intelligence systems, with the aim of preventing operations by the State Police and neutralizing attacks by rival groups,” former General Director of the State Police Gledis Nano told BIRN.

“The advantage in these cases is that the groups have the budget and can obtain these devices on the black market,” he stressed.

Technology as a weapon

According to the latest Europol assessments, international organized crime is using advanced devices and technology to hide its tracks, coordinate international activities and enable money laundering. According to a 2026 report, the integration of digital tools has made international criminal activity faster and more difficult to trace.

Albanian organized crime is also following the same trend.

In the mid-2010s, encrypted communication platforms such as Sky ECC or EncroChat gained popularity among international criminal groups before law enforcement infiltrated them and shut them down in 2021.

It suddenly emerged that Albanian was one of the most used languages on the Sky ECC platform. Nevertheless, technology is a double-edged sword and blocking the servers of these platforms helped the Special Prosecution strike some of the largest organized crime groups with reach not only in Albania, but also in European Union countries and Latin America.

In parallel with the massive use of encrypted platforms such as Sky ECC or EncroChat, criminal groups also used hundreds of high-resolution pirate cameras in public spaces to control territory and keep opponents under surveillance.

The “occupation” of public spaces by illegal cameras of criminal groups began at least as far back as 2020, but police identified them in January 2023 after a TNT bomb attack on a police officer in Shkodër. While investigating the movements of suspects, judicial police officers realized that they could not access the cameras installed in the “5 Heronjtë” square.

This discovery prompted a nationwide operation by the State Police, known as “Fijet” (Threads), which enabled the removal of more than 500 cameras from power poles or roadways and the prosecution of 101 people for the criminal offense of “unjust interference in private life”—but no one was punished.

Pirate security camera systems serve members of organized crime for several purposes: real-time monitoring of police movements, identification of persons or vehicles belonging to rival groups, and creating a climate of pressure on the local community.

Other less visible technological tools are also helping criminal groups, such as frequency-detection devices or radios for police channels.

According to former Police Director Gledis Nano, detection devices enable the identification and deactivation of microphones, hidden cameras or GPS locators, while radio communications give them information on the movements of local police.

Security expert Xhavit Shala considers technology a major advantage for criminal groups, and the ability to use it, according to him, dictates the success of these groups.

“If the prosecution has to hold a tender to buy even a mobile phone, the tender can be canceled; criminal groups directly buy anti-eavesdropping phones, surveillance devices or detection devices and immediately put them into use, without facing obstacles,” Shala said.

“Organizations are classified by their ability to use technology, and these organizations pose a higher risk to the state…” he added.

Legal intervention

Although they are banned for civilian use in Albania, jammer devices or wave detectors are openly advertised for sale on Instagram pages or in electronic equipment retail businesses, at relatively affordable prices.

More sophisticated devices are estimated to enter Albania through smuggling channels or false declarations at border crossing points, disguised as conventional digital devices.

Despite their illegality or their role in organized crime operations, such devices rarely attract the attention of law enforcement forces. Reported cases of their seizure or blocking by the State Police are rare and sporadic.

Nano told BIRN that such circumstances simultaneously expose vulnerabilities in the control of the supply and import chain as well as the power of criminal groups. On the other side stand security institutions, which, according to him, need to be made aware and trained to recognize and block such devices, which further empower criminal groups.

According to Nano, new police and customs control protocols are needed to identify radio-frequency devices, a stricter legal framework for the import, sale and possession of these devices, as well as continuous operations to identify and seize illegal cameras from public spaces.

Another element in this battle is also the modernization of security institutions through investment in complex technology, as well as increasing cyber capability to cope with jamming and scanning devices during criminal proceedings.

Xhavit Shala also mentions the fact that these devices are brought in as contraband or through the corruption of customs officers, while stressing the need for legal changes to deal with this phenomenon.

“Legal changes are needed to adapt to technological changes,” Shala told BIRN, adding that people who sell these devices should also be subject to control. /BIRN