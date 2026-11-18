A number of citizens are gathering in front of the residence of former Kosovo Assembly Speaker Jakup Krasniqi in Pristina, hoping for the chance to meet him.

The former senior official arrived in Kosovo today for a family visit related to his wife’s health condition.

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The first welcome was given by family members, including his daughters, who greeted him at the entrance of the residence.

Police units have been deployed in the area where Krasniqi’s house is located, while journalists are not allowed access near the property.

This marks Krasniqi’s second visit to Kosovo since he was sent to The Hague. The last time, he returned to his hometown on the occasion of his brother’s passing.