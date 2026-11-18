Come up here and look at Durrës/ Balla clarifies the “elbow” gesture in the stadium: Sali, Edi Rama will not resign

This Wednesday, Democratic Party leader Sali Berisha, during his speech in Parliament on the 2027 draft budget, accused the majority of corruption and abuses with tenders and construction permits.

Berisha also attacked the head of the Socialist parliamentary group, Taulant Balla, over the gesture he made at the stadium during the national team match, claiming that he had shown his elbow to fans who were chanting against Prime Minister Edi Rama.

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After finishing his speech, Berisha left the Assembly hall, while his accusations drew a response from Balla, who replied from the podium, although the Democratic Party leader was no longer present.

Balla rejected the interpretation of his gesture and challenged the opposition over the local elections of May 9, 2027. He also declared that Edi Rama will not resign and that the Socialists aim to govern until 2030 and beyond.

Sali Berisha: The other destructive factor is the theft you commit against this country. You support the godfather because you have been unleashed like a pack of dogs on construction permits and tenders. Go there, to Xhaferri’s tenders, since you know them well. How many tenders did Mrs. Xhaferri of the Elbasan gang win through his intervention? Take the records yourselves. He shares all of them with her, and from the stadium steps he shows his elbow to the red-and-black fans, as if he were a wicked occupier, an enemy. Why? Because with all their soul they were chanting: “Rama go, go, clear off!”

So, do you understand your own position?

Taulant Balla: The gentleman to whom I would have replied has left, but I trust that the members of his parliamentary group will pass it on to him very well.

I know very well how to separate being a football fan or taking part in rallies in defense of the KLA from my political role. I never mix the two, because supporting the national team or rallies in defense of the KLA are two of the things I hold most dear, aside from everything else; the national football team is a source of pride for us and defending the KLA is a duty.

As for the elbow, whoever interpreted it that way, with the exception of the national team fans, with whom I am always together, but I saw that Llapa Qorri, Sali and some others interpreted it that way. For you, read it as: “Come up here and look at Durrës” whenever you use the stadium for political messages.

Sali, Edi Rama will not resign. He will govern Albania until we fulfill our 2030 program and beyond, and that is decided by us, the Socialists. You will never decide it. You are so tired from protests that you will not even have the strength to field candidates on May 9 in Tirana. You are that tired.

I invite the DP to field political candidates in the May 9 elections. You will not be able to.

The protest has achieved one goal: it violated you.