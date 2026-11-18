The Prishtina Regional Water Company has received a qualified opinion from the National Audit Office for its 2025 financial statements. The issues raised by the auditor were reviewed by the Public Finance Oversight Committee, where concerns were expressed about inaccuracies in financial reporting and the failure to implement recommendations from previous years.

Committee chairman Besian Mustafa noted that a qualified opinion is not a positive assessment for the enterprise. He explained that the auditor identified an overstatement of revenues and, as a result, of net profit, as well as inaccuracies in VAT items and accounts receivable.

Të lidhura None found

According to Mustafa, another important finding relates to the failure to review the residual value of assets for the 2025 reporting year, which has led to deficiencies in the asset register. The audit report contains a total of 19 recommendations, of which 6 are new, 3 partly repeated, and 10 fully repeated from the previous year.

Mustafa stressed that the enterprise overstated its revenues by 27,427 euros, which led to an overstatement of net profit by the same amount. VAT expenses were also overstated by 2,390 euros, while accounts receivable were overstated by 29,880 euros, due to the financial billing of a water meter that serves only to measure the quantity of water, not for direct billing.

KRU Prishtina’s Board Chairman, Bashkim Pllana, provided explanations to committee members regarding some of the findings. He explained that the water meter in question is a main meter installed at a company, which also supplies around 50 to 60 other leased facilities. According to him, the enterprise relied on the Law on the Regulation of Water Services, arguing that this meter is used to measure consumption, not for direct billing.

Pllana explained that water consumed by certain institutions is not billed, but only measured, just as in collective housing where one main meter at the entrance is accompanied by individual meters for residents who are billed separately. He added that the problem with asset amortization stems from a software system installed in 2022, which did not generate the calculated depreciation for some assets.

During his reporting, Pllana also raised the issue of some commercial entities that have prevented access to water meters by placing heavy objects over them. He said the KRU commission carried out the relevant inspections and that the cases have been prepared for court proceedings. Pllana also disputed some of the identified debts, mentioning an amount of 402 euros for which further clarification is required, describing it as not real.

The audit findings and management’s explanations were discussed as part of parliamentary oversight of KRU Prishtina’s financial management. The committee also reviewed the audit report on the 2025 financial statements of the public enterprise NPH “Ibër-Lepenc” J.S.C.