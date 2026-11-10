Republican report: Epstein’s crimes could have been stopped, justice failed and powerful connections protected him

A final report by the U.S. House Oversight Committee concludes that federal authorities could have stopped Jeffrey Epstein’s crimes after 2005 if investigators and prosecutors had done their jobs. The document was released on Tuesday.

The report followed a 15-month investigation by the Republican-led committee. It examines how U.S. institutions handled criminal investigations into the late financier Jeffrey Epstein and his close associate Ghislaine Maxwell over the years.

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The findings are based on interviews, sworn testimony, government documents and financial records. The report concludes that some of the crimes could have been prevented if authorities had acted promptly and fully investigated the allegations.

The document says some of the problems stemmed from poor judgment at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, while others, according to its authors, appear to be linked to Epstein’s far-reaching influence.

The report singles out the decision by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, which reached an agreement with Epstein in 2007 that allowed him to avoid federal prosecution. According to the document, the office chose that agreement instead of fully investigating allegations in other states as well.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. The report finds that several institutional failures contributed to his death at a New York facility.

Staff shortages, excessive workloads, problems with recordkeeping and inadequate security are among the shortcomings identified. Investigators say the evidence collected has not conclusively ruled out some theories about his death. A gap in the security camera footage is another issue that remains unclear.

The committee also criticizes the Department of Justice (DoJ) over how it communicated the release of documents. According to the report, inadequate redactions led to the disclosure of some victims’ personal and sensitive information.

The department has released millions of pages related to the Epstein case in accordance with a law passed by Congress. Earlier this year, however, authorities removed thousands of documents from their website after victims reported that their identities had been disclosed.

The report also makes allegations against financial institutions, including American Express, suspected of facilitating human trafficking and immigration-document fraud. According to the investigation, Epstein used flights under false identities and fictitious itineraries to transport foreign workers across borders.

The investigative team recommends that Congress pass legislation to prevent the misuse of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), which the report says Epstein used to silence victims.

James Comer, the Republican chair of the Oversight Committee, said Epstein had operated for years without punishment, supported by connections to powerful people and by a justice system that, in his view, repeatedly failed victims.

Comer called on the Department of Justice to interview or reinterview key witnesses, investigate people connected to Epstein who are accused of crimes, and ensure that victims can access their records.

The case remains at the center of political debate in the United States, with Republicans and Democrats trading accusations. In the report, Republicans say Democrats are focused on efforts to link President Donald Trump to the case, calling them a “baseless witch hunt” that sidelines victims’ interests.

Trump has previously said he had been friends with Epstein but that they ended their relationship in 2004. The U.S. president’s name appears thousands of times in the released documents, but its mention is not, in itself, evidence of wrongdoing or involvement in criminal activity.

The committee says its review of the documents found no material implicating Trump. Robert Garcia, the Democrat representing his party on the Oversight Committee, criticized the report, saying it was based on an incomplete investigation and that no public hearing on Jeffrey Epstein had been held.

Garcia accused the Department of Justice of withholding “more than 2.5 million pages of documents” and said they would not allow the president and his allies to dismiss the investigation.

After Democrats took control of Congress following the latest midterm elections, Garcia is expected to become committee chair in January.

The report was also welcomed by Sky and Amanda Roberts, relatives of Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of Epstein’s best-known accusers, who has died. In their statement, they said many questions remain about the documents released by the Department of Justice.

The family members pointed to the report’s observation that it is not known whether the Department of Justice has released all relevant documents. They shared that concern and called for the release of all the documents, more than 7 million in total.

They added that many unidentified people still have not faced justice. A Department of Justice spokesperson, meanwhile, disputed Comer’s demands, saying his recommendations had already been addressed.

The spokesperson added that the Attorney General has reiterated that the Epstein investigation is not over and that human trafficking is not subject to a statute of limitations.

Investigations and debate over the documents continue in New Mexico, where Epstein owned a ranch. The state’s top prosecutor has accused the Department of Justice of obstructing the criminal investigation.

The new report renews attention on institutional failures in the Epstein case and on unanswered questions about the responsibility of the people and institutions that enabled his activities for many years.