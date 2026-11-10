From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs

From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs

Former president Ilir Meta has weighed in on electoral reform from pretrial detention, proposing significant changes to how Albania’s political and electoral system works.

In a post, Meta called for the Constitution to be restored to its pre-2008 form, electoral lists to be opened fully, and runoffs to be reinstated for mayoral elections. He said these measures were the only way to return sovereignty to citizens.

Të lidhura

None found

Meta argued that restoring the pre-2008 Constitution would reestablish the separation of powers and the checks and balances between them, ensuring the rule of law and democracy.

He called for the lists used to elect members of parliament and municipal councilors to be 100% open, so that seats are decided directly by citizens rather than party leaders.

Another of his proposals is to reinstate mayoral runoffs so that the winning candidate has the support of a majority of citizens.

According to Meta, only these changes would allow citizens to regain their sovereignty and give independent candidates with contributions, integrity and public support the opportunity to run and be elected alongside political party candidates.

“Enough of party leaders’ MPs and party rule,” Meta wrote, adding that Albanians deserve to vote freely and have their voices heard loudly.

He also said the measures would free Albania from state capture, while honest socialists would escape the clutches of “Renaissance.”

Meta also linked the implementation of these changes to the integration process, saying that only in this way could Albania join the European Union.


Shtuar 10.11.2026 22:16

Tags: , ,
Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate

Alimehmeti or Binaj? Bushati: PD has a stale mindset and risks disappearing if it fields its own candidate
Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000

Flying cars expected to be used in China from summer 2027, priced at around $300,000
Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed

Këlliçi: European Parliament debate exposed the crisis in Rama’s government; free elections and a technical government are needed
Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy

Governing majority rejects proposal for 200-denar student meal subsidy
VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments

VLEN: The governing coalition remains stable, and we will work to fulfill our commitments
Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections

Haziri: Political decisions have cost LDK in elections
Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion

Kosovo Post ends 2025 with €1.11 million profit and a clean audit opinion
After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia

After the “Student List” visit to Kosovo, Mehmeti calls for institutional oversight of visits from Serbia
kumar siteleriBursa Escortkumar sitelerijojobetgüvenilir bahis sitelerigüvenilir bahis siteleriyasal bahis sitelerigrandpashabetbetparkkahraman haberdeneme bonusujojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişcasinofast güncel girişjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişUltrabetonline notaryjojobetjojobet girişjojobetjojobet girişxbahisjojobetjojobet girişgiftcardmall/mygiftextrabetextrabet