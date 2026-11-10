From pretrial detention, Meta calls for reversal of 2008 Rama-Berisha pact: Fully open lists and the return of mayoral runoffs

Former president Ilir Meta has weighed in on electoral reform from pretrial detention, proposing significant changes to how Albania’s political and electoral system works.

In a post, Meta called for the Constitution to be restored to its pre-2008 form, electoral lists to be opened fully, and runoffs to be reinstated for mayoral elections. He said these measures were the only way to return sovereignty to citizens.

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Meta argued that restoring the pre-2008 Constitution would reestablish the separation of powers and the checks and balances between them, ensuring the rule of law and democracy.

He called for the lists used to elect members of parliament and municipal councilors to be 100% open, so that seats are decided directly by citizens rather than party leaders.

Another of his proposals is to reinstate mayoral runoffs so that the winning candidate has the support of a majority of citizens.

According to Meta, only these changes would allow citizens to regain their sovereignty and give independent candidates with contributions, integrity and public support the opportunity to run and be elected alongside political party candidates.

“Enough of party leaders’ MPs and party rule,” Meta wrote, adding that Albanians deserve to vote freely and have their voices heard loudly.

He also said the measures would free Albania from state capture, while honest socialists would escape the clutches of “Renaissance.”

Meta also linked the implementation of these changes to the integration process, saying that only in this way could Albania join the European Union.