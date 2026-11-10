Kosovo joins Children’s Summit declaration, Kurti explains its aim

The Republic of Kosovo has joined the Political Declaration of the Children’s Summit, launched as part of the Paris Peace Forum. Prime Minister Albin Kurti announced the news in a Facebook post.

According to Kurti, the commitment aims to protect the well-being and future of younger generations. He described children’s education and health, including mental and psychosocial health, as vital at a time when new technologies and long periods spent in front of screens are bringing new challenges.

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