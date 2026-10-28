Rashiq: Student list victory could pave the way for changes in relations with Kosovo

Kosovo’s Minister for Communities and Returns, Nenad Rashiq, said he was not surprised by the result of Serbia’s October 25 elections. According to him, the student list defeated Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić.

Speaking on the “Debate Corner” program, Rashiq said he had discussed the elections with several ambassadors the previous week and predicted that the student list would win.

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“I expected the result. On Monday and Tuesday of last week, I met with several ambassadors and told them the student list would win with 52.4 percent, while Vučić would get no more than 40 percent,” Rashiq said.

He said he had made the same prediction to Kosovo’s prime minister: the student list would secure more than 50 percent of the vote, while Vučić would get no more than 40 percent.

Rashiq also spoke about the possibility that representatives of the student list in Serbia might recognize Kosovo. He said such a step was not expected to happen immediately, but could follow long-term talks and structural solutions in relations between the two countries.

The minister stressed the importance of honoring agreements reached so far, including commitments not to obstruct their implementation.

“I see an open door. I know they do not recognize Kosovo; I know nothing about the other things. I know they are peaceful and are not criminals. I am convinced it is better to talk for a thousand days than to have one day of war,” Rashiq said.

He emphasized that continuing dialogue and efforts to find peaceful solutions were important for the future of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.