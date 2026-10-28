Ramadani: A change of power in Serbia will not change its policy toward Kosovo

After 12 years, Aleksandar Vučić has lost power in Serbia. The Student List, which won the elections held last Sunday, is expected to take over the country’s leadership.

Alliance MP Burim Ramadani believes this political change will not affect Serbia’s relations with Kosovo.

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“I do not believe Serbia has the capacity to become democratic. I expect no change in relations with Kosovo. Serbian policy toward Kosovo is united in the worst possible way,” Ramadani said.

According to him, Serbia will change its approach toward Kosovo only if NATO, the United States and the EU take a common position on the issue.

“Serbia’s position toward Kosovo changes when NATO, the United States and the EU speak with one unified voice on the Kosovo issue,” he stressed.

Ramadani added that Kosovo should focus its attention on its own future and not worry about political developments in Serbia.

“We should focus only on our own path. We should not concern ourselves with what is happening in Serbia, but focus on our own affairs without worrying about who wins there,” Burim Ramadani said.