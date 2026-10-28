From trying to take his sister’s car to his arrest in the mountains of Bec: how Albert Sylaj was caught

Albert Sylaj, suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj, was arrested in the mountains of Bec, Gjakova, following a police operation. He had been located in the area while trying to evade the police.

Before heading for the mountains, Sylaj had gone to Gjakova to take his sister’s car so he could flee. But his sister and brother-in-law refused to give him the vehicle, thwarting his plan.

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He then made his way along mountain roads, trying to hide and stay out of public view.

After he was located in Bec, several police units took part in the operation to apprehend Sylaj, led by the special FIT unit.

During the standoff with police, he asked to meet and speak with his family before surrendering, and said he wanted to surrender to the special FIT unit.

His family set off for Bec while police continued the operation, which, according to reports, ended with his arrest.

Sylaj is suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj. Further announcements on the case are expected from the relevant authorities.