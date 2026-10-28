Suspected killer of former sister-in-law arrested by Kosovo police

Kosovo police have announced the arrest of Albert Sylaj, who is suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj in Vitomiricë, Peja. Sylaj was arrested at around 11:40 p.m. in Deçan.

Sylaj is suspected of killing Arlinda Zekaj, his former sister-in-law, with an axe on October 25. Police had been searching for him.

Të lidhura None found

“Following intensive operational and investigative efforts, as well as cooperation with citizens, the suspect, Albert Sylaj, who was wanted in connection with the case of ‘aggravated murder’ that took place on October 25, 2026, in the village of Vitomiricë, Peja, was located and arrested. The arrest was carried out tonight, at around 11:40 p.m. in Deçan, following actions taken by the relevant police units,” Kosovo police announced.